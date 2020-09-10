Oranžové nebe: Obloha nad San Franciskem se zbarvila, vypadá jak z apokalyptického filmu

PočasíKlimatická změna
Your Daily Planet Earth pictureWildfire smoke-filled sky, San Francisco. Photo: Brittany Hosea-Small pic.twitter.com/5eZGrBGKQ7— Grouse Beater (@Grouse_Beater) September 10, 2020
Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region. This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020
Noon sky in San Francisco....... pic.twitter.com/TwTlwWsEjK— Wenlei (@peter_leaf) September 9, 2020
Incredible, UN-filtered photos of San Francisco Bay & Northern California during the daytime yesterday with surreal orange skies developing as smoke from wildfires block out the sun. pic.twitter.com/gLDEEvaMjL— Michael Warburton (@mikewarburton) September 10, 2020
Stay safe San Francisco, that sky looks all too familiar for us down in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/uRxcDtMFXy— Brian Peel (@Brian_Peel) September 10, 2020
San Francisco has a deep orange-tinted sky in the morning caused by wildfires across Northern California following historically high temperatures and strong winds, with commentators noting the city's dystopian, science fiction-vibe. Full story: https://t.co/Z60w75ux86 pic.twitter.com/sicdC4Pp1Q— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 10, 2020
Californians React as Wildfires Turn San Francisco Sky a Crazy Shade of Orange: ‘Straight Out of Blade Runner 2049’https://t.co/UF8UxKP2Pt— Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 10, 2020
A timelapse of the eerie, orange sky that lasted all day over San Francisco as sunlight was heavily filtered by wildfire smoke. While much of the smoke was aloft above the marine layer, ash fell through at times, adding to an apocalyptic scene. #SF #timelapse #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Zb4pqNlBFO— Daniel Alrick (@SFmeteorologist) September 10, 2020
