Hledat
Přihlásit se

Počasí | Klimatická změna

Oranžové nebe: Obloha nad San Franciskem se zbarvila, vypadá jak z apokalyptického filmu

10. září 2020
Razer chce zlepšit soustředění hráčů při hraní. Začal prodávat povzbuzující žvýkačky SDÍLET NA FACEBOOKU TWEETNOUT
San Francisco je aktuálně zahaleno v oranžové barvě. Co je důvodem? Vítr nad město přinesl kouř z nedalekých lesních požárů, přičemž částice kouře rozptylují modré složky slunečního světla, zatímco světlo z červené části spektra kouřem snadněji projde až k zemskému povrchu. Prohlédněte si snímky ze sociálních sítí, jedná se o značně neobvyklou podívanou.
Oranžové nebe: Obloha nad San Franciskem se zbarvila, vypadá jak z apokalyptického filmu
Diskuze (6) Další článek: Razer chce zlepšit soustředění hráčů při hraní. Začal prodávat povzbuzující žvýkačky

Témata článku: Počasí, Fotografování, Požár, Klimatická změna, Sluneční světlo, Zemský povrch, Obloha, San Francisco, Francisco, Kouř, Sociální síť, Částice


Určitě si přečtěte

Otestovali jsme 8 mobilů do 8 000 Kč: rozdíly ve výkonu jsou ohromné

Otestovali jsme 8 mobilů do 8 000 Kč: rozdíly ve výkonu jsou ohromné

** Mobil za 8 000 Kč uspokojí většinu uživatelů ** Klasické foťáky stačí, širokáče ale zklamaly ** Zásadní jsou rozdíly ve výkonu

Časopis Computer | 3

Přes tisícovku vědců vyzývá: Přestaňme vyvíjet algoritmy pro předpovídání kriminality

Přes tisícovku vědců vyzývá: Přestaňme vyvíjet algoritmy pro předpovídání kriminality

Markéta Mikešová | 72

Podívejte se na 23 tváří Linuxu. Vypadají jako Windows, macOS i něco úplně jiného

Podívejte se na 23 tváří Linuxu. Vypadají jako Windows, macOS i něco úplně jiného

Lukáš Václavík | 123

Filmové pirátství asi jen tak nezmizí. Když už musíte, stahujte bezpečně v Seedru

Filmové pirátství asi jen tak nezmizí. Když už musíte, stahujte bezpečně v Seedru

** Máme HBO Go, máme Netflix... ** Ale stejně krademe filmy a seriály ** Když už musíte, stahujte torrenty bezpečně v Seedru

Jakub Čížek | 139

Ceny SSD a pamětí budou klesat, na trhu je přebytek paměťových čipů

Ceny SSD a pamětí budou klesat, na trhu je přebytek paměťových čipů

Karel Javůrek | 11

Jak se žije s telefonem bez Googlu: Čerstvé zkušenosti s telefony Honor a Huawei

Jak se žije s telefonem bez Googlu: Čerstvé zkušenosti s telefony Honor a Huawei

** Honor u nás přichází s prvním telefonem bez Google Mobile Services ** Současný stav je lepší než na začátku, ideální ale není ** Zkusili jsme i hack s ručním přidáním služeb Googlu

Tomáš Holčík | 161

Nejlepší programy z roku 2000: Další várka zapomenutých legend, které jste měli v PC

Nejlepší programy z roku 2000: Další várka zapomenutých legend, které jste měli v PC

** Pokračujeme ve vzpomínání na prehistorické programy ** Pročetli jsme vaše tipy v diskuzi ** A všechny ty vykopávky spustili na Windows 2000

Jakub Čížek | 74

Bude za 10 minut pršet? Aplikace AccuWeather nově předpovídá počasí s přesností na minutu

Bude za 10 minut pršet? Aplikace AccuWeather nově předpovídá počasí s přesností na minutu

Karel Kilián | 22

Z rozmazané šmouhy krásná fotka. Takhle kouzlí nová umělá inteligence MyHeritage

Z rozmazané šmouhy krásná fotka. Takhle kouzlí nová umělá inteligence MyHeritage

** MyHeritage slibuje nejlepší neuronovou síť pro vylepšování fotek ** Funguje tím líp, čím horší fotku upravuje ** Otestovali jsme desítky různých snímků

Marek Lutonský, Lukáš Václavík | 39

Nové mapy Google: Česko vypadá, jako by bylo kdesi na ruské Sibiři

Nové mapy Google: Česko vypadá, jako by bylo kdesi na ruské Sibiři

Jakub Čížek | 39


Doporučujeme

Předplatné Computer

Aktuální číslo časopisu Computer

Megatest mobilů do 8 000 Kč

Test bezdrátových headsetů

Linux i pro začátečníky

Jak surfovat anonymně

Koupit předplatné

O webu


MobilMania.cz

Unikátní Instagrammerka. Jmenuje se Claire a svou GPS kreslí do map penisy, vagíny a...

MobilMania.cz

Slevové tornádo v prodejnách Xiaomi: na vybrané zboží bude o víkendu sleva až 90 %

iSport.cz

Sympatie u Holoubka a spol. stranou. Takhle nelze fungovat

SportRevue.cz

FOTO: Leryn Franco – (bývalá) oštěpařka s postavou sexy modelky

Reflex.cz

Vladimír Pikora: Nepodmíněný příjem Finům nevyšel aneb Volič nepochopil, že to zaplatí důchodci

Reflex.cz

Chcete se opravdu hodně bát koronaviru? Poslechněte si Babišovo ujištění, že není důvod k panice

E15.cz

Vědci zjistili, že umějí vytvořit myší kulturisty

E15.cz

Výrazné filmy letos v Benátkách až na výjimky chybějí

Auto.cz

Škoda Scala překvapivě oblékla maskovací fólii. Copak asi ukrývá?

Auto.cz

Bývalého šéfa VW Winterkorna čeká soud kvůli emisní aféře